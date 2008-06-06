Q-Cells AG to invest in Mexico

German solar cell producer Q-Cells AG has decided to build a production complex for thin-film modules in Mexicali, close to the US border.

Q-Cells expects to achieve a better access to the American growth markets and hedge against currency fluctuations. The agreement implies that Q-Cells will invest up to 3.5 billion USD in the mid to long term. The expansion plans are contingent upon the development of the Photovoltaics markets in the US, Mexico and Latin America, that will be supplied from Mexicali.