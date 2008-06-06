Russian microelectronics industry growing dramatically

Russian electronics industry is attracting large investors to the country like, Flextronics, Foxconn, HP, ST Microelectronics and others. Last year the electronics industry in Russia grew by 35.8%, however the segment that is growing dramatically is the microelectronics.

According to industry experts in Russia the microelectronics sector has seen the biggest growth. In Russia currently 80% of all produced microelectronic components in the country are coming from three companies, according to the top.rbc. The Russian domestic market for microelectronics will continue to grow rapidly in the future.