Electronics Production | June 06, 2008
Western Europe continue to lose share of Global Electronics Production
Electronics manufacturing in the U.S., Japan and Western Europe accounted for under 50% of electronics output for the first time in 2006 as the migration of volume manufacturing to low cost locations continues.
Although the Asia-Pacific (and China in particular) has been the main beneficiary, Central and Eastern Europe and Mexico and Brazil have also benefited from significant inward investment. In the longer-term, many of today's low-cost locations will also offer significant market opportunities, creating the need for further investment in local manufacturing, according to from Electronics.ca Publications.
Between 1995 and 2006, Asia Pacific's share of global electronics production has increased from 20% to 42%. More importantly, during this period China's share of global electronics production has increased from 3% to 20.5% and transformed the structure of the global electronics industry.
Similar to the U.S. and countries in Western Europe, Japan is being impacted by the migration of production to low-cost locations. By the end of 2006, electronics output had fallen by 23.5% from the peak in 2000 and the country's share of global electronics output to 12.7% down from 26% in 1995. Despite the underlying trends, production stabilized in 2006 with production rising by 4.0% and by a modest 0.6% in 2007.
The outlook for the Indian electronics industry remains positive. Electronics production increased by 22% in 2006 and, although it is expected to ease slightly in both 2007 and 2008, it will still show double digit growth.
In 1995, Western Europe accounted for 21% of global electronics production. By 2000, this had fallen to 18% and in 2007 was estimated to be around 15%. Between 2000 and 2006 electronics output in Western Europe has fallen by an estimated 30% in local currency.
Between 1995 and 2006, Asia Pacific's share of global electronics production has increased from 20% to 42%. More importantly, during this period China's share of global electronics production has increased from 3% to 20.5% and transformed the structure of the global electronics industry.
Similar to the U.S. and countries in Western Europe, Japan is being impacted by the migration of production to low-cost locations. By the end of 2006, electronics output had fallen by 23.5% from the peak in 2000 and the country's share of global electronics output to 12.7% down from 26% in 1995. Despite the underlying trends, production stabilized in 2006 with production rising by 4.0% and by a modest 0.6% in 2007.
The outlook for the Indian electronics industry remains positive. Electronics production increased by 22% in 2006 and, although it is expected to ease slightly in both 2007 and 2008, it will still show double digit growth.
In 1995, Western Europe accounted for 21% of global electronics production. By 2000, this had fallen to 18% and in 2007 was estimated to be around 15%. Between 2000 and 2006 electronics output in Western Europe has fallen by an estimated 30% in local currency.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments