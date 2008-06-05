PCB | June 05, 2008
34th Annual Symposium of the Institute<br>of Circuit Technology, UK June 2008
Pete Starkey, ICT Council, has written a report from the 34th Annual Symposium of the Institute of Circuit Technology which had a distinctly Scottish flavour this year.
Venue was Tweed Horizons in the Scottish borders, and keynote speaker was Dr Peter Hughes OBE, Chief Executive of Scottish Engineering, who spoke with infectious enthusiasm of the opportunities that exist in industry in Scotland. He reminded the audience of the significance of Scottish manufacturing industry and its contribution to exports. How many people realised that electronics is bigger business than whisky? The key to the future success of industry lay in education and encouragement of young people. In recent years an “obsession with qualifications” had led to a disparity between what Scottish employers needed and what education and skills training youngsters could access. A university education was not an essential; the actual requirement was for a system for developing skills that met everyone’s objectives and equipped individuals with abilities flexible enough to meet the needs of today and respond to the demands of tomorrow. Many routes were available for young people to fulfil their potential, the strategic expansion of apprenticeship being a practical means of filling the skills gap amongst Scotland’s future workforce.
ICT Chairman Steve Payne was confident that the UK would continue to play an important role in the innovation, design and fabrication of printed circuit boards from flexible circuits to the most complex multilayer structures, and emerging technologies such as printed electronics. He was pleased to report that membership numbers had grown steadily through the last 12 months, and an encouraging demographic was that Institute is getting “younger” in terms of average age of members.
There was an excellent programme of technical presentations: Carl O’Roche of Quantum CAD spoke about data management in electronic design and manufacture, Jonathan Smuga from Napier University reported on a project to develop conductive polymer composites for EMI shielding applications, Alan Colquhoun, Principal DfM Engineer at BAE Systems Hillend, used a worked example to demonstrate what could be achieved by a DfM/DfT integrated project team in improving the manufacturability and testability of a design, Uwe Altmann from Orbotech gave an update on the capabilities of laser direct imaging systems, Francesca Stern of BPA gave her presentation on the methodology of forecasting by remote control from her office, and Mike Osmond of Intrasys Design illustrated his explanation of the principles of design for excellence with a live demonstration of how a CAD engineer interacts with a real design.
A detailed review of the presentations can be found on the Institute of Circuit Technology website www.instct.org
Outside of the lecture theatre, delegates made the most of the opportunity to visit the tabletop exhibition area and to network with their peers. All round, a very successful, well-balanced and well attended event.
Pete Starkey
ICT Council
June 2008
ICT Chairman Steve Payne was confident that the UK would continue to play an important role in the innovation, design and fabrication of printed circuit boards from flexible circuits to the most complex multilayer structures, and emerging technologies such as printed electronics. He was pleased to report that membership numbers had grown steadily through the last 12 months, and an encouraging demographic was that Institute is getting “younger” in terms of average age of members.
There was an excellent programme of technical presentations: Carl O’Roche of Quantum CAD spoke about data management in electronic design and manufacture, Jonathan Smuga from Napier University reported on a project to develop conductive polymer composites for EMI shielding applications, Alan Colquhoun, Principal DfM Engineer at BAE Systems Hillend, used a worked example to demonstrate what could be achieved by a DfM/DfT integrated project team in improving the manufacturability and testability of a design, Uwe Altmann from Orbotech gave an update on the capabilities of laser direct imaging systems, Francesca Stern of BPA gave her presentation on the methodology of forecasting by remote control from her office, and Mike Osmond of Intrasys Design illustrated his explanation of the principles of design for excellence with a live demonstration of how a CAD engineer interacts with a real design.
A detailed review of the presentations can be found on the Institute of Circuit Technology website www.instct.org
Outside of the lecture theatre, delegates made the most of the opportunity to visit the tabletop exhibition area and to network with their peers. All round, a very successful, well-balanced and well attended event.
Pete Starkey
ICT Council
June 2008
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments