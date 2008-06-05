Chemical companies move into printed electronics

The giant chemical corporations have realised the new market as producers of new materials used in printed electronics, an industry that is predicted to be over $300 billion, reports Printed Electronics.

Companies such as BASF, Sumitomo Chemicals and Henkel have all moved towards this segment, by acquiring assets in this segment.



Merck Chemical has funded major new university research projects in onorganic materials for printed electronics in Germany. Many other companies are set to issue patents to compete in this specific segment.



Many companies from other field, such as pharmaceutical, entertainment, media and consumer goods industries, are adopting printed electronics to improve safety, security, efficiency and merchandising, states the newspaper. There are a wide variety of uses, such as smart packaging or fully printed RFID to replace many barcodes.