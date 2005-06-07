EMS providers struggles to convince Wall Street investors

Many EMS companies are embarking additional services, such as design services, to further strengthen their competitiveness and hopefully increase it's valuation on the stock market..

Investors on Wall Street are though tough to convince in the race of boosting up market values. The actions the EMS providers pull through are simply not always giving the wanted results.



First Call/Thompson Rankings for Select EMS Equities:



Jabil Circuits is closest to strong buy on the ranking. In falling order from the buy-side are Benchmark Foxconn, Flextronics, Elcoteq, Celestica Sanmina-SCI, and Solectron. Solectron positions itself in the mid section of the ranking between "strong buy" to "sell".