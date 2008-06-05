Delfi Electronics wants to grow in Denmark

Delfi Electronics plans to expand in Denmark in the future. However, their main customers are still based in Northern Europe and the United States.

Delfi Electronics has just like many other Danish companies moved different business segments abroad. Finn Hartmann Christiansen, the company's president who is stationed in Hong Kong, says that the Danish company has had less turnover than expected, but believes that it will make up for it during the current financial year. The main markets for the company are Germany, Sweden, the United States and Denmark and it would particularly like to grow in the Danish market. The company has its production in Denmark and China.