Tbp Belgium support centre now up and running

As evertiq reported earlier, Tbp Belgium has taken over the logistic activities of Ceva and has worked with social partners to establish a social plan for all affected employees.

All logistic activities will now be carried out by Tbp's staff team. The world is changing rapidly and clients demand our commitment from idea/concept to the complete test, box build as well as the complete system’s integration, said the General Manager of the company.