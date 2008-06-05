Larry Harmer joins ZAGG as New Board Member

ZAGG has appointed Larry Harmer, currently holding a key executive position at Flextronics, to its Board of Directors. Mr. Harmer brings substantial executive experience in the consumer and retail industry to the ZAGG board.

Mr. Harmer also operates the Trading and Accessory group within Flextronics. Previously, Mr. Harmer co-founded a consumer products company that grew under his leadership from a licensee with several brands – including Polaroid – to a global organization with revenues that exceeded $1.5 billion in about four years.



He played a role in the purchase, privatization and divestiture of the Polaroid asset portfolio, and was responsible for all international vendor and customer relationships. Mr. Harmer’s background includes executive positions with Polaroid Corporation, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, and Nortel Networks among others.