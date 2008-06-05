Is the UK still an EMS hot spot?

If companies want to successfully compete on the international market, they need to adapt and use the worldwide opportunities and resources that are presented to them.

The UK can look back on a long tradition of its manufacturing industry. But the outsourcing frenzy of recent years has taken its toll. However, companies are currently rethinking and reorganising their outsourcing strategy. European EMS-provider have to adapt to new possibilities, reports the new electronics. Other factors, such as infrastructure and energy costs, start to play a major role in the decision making process. It is suggested that these facts will soon overtake labour costs as primary factor. Companies seem to go “green” and are looking for manufacturing partners close to the end consumer market.



The fact that the UK, and other European countries, can offer stabile economies, as well as skilled personnel can soon make these regions more attractive to OEM companies, said new electronics. This said, high volume manufacturing is unlikely to return to Europe. European EMS-providers however, have the edge over their competitors when it comes to prototyping and NPI work, states the new electronics.