Mania Italy put under the protection of insolvency law, Mania UK has ceased to operate

Mania Technologie’s Italian subsidiary has been put under the protection of Italian insolvency law, while the Mania Technologie UK Limited, Great Britain, has ceased to operate.

Mania Technologie AG’s Italian subsidiary, Mania Technologie Italia S.p.A., Verona, Italy has been put under the protection of Italian insolvency law and filed for „liquidazione“ on May 30th, 2008. This procedure allows the company to carry on business and enables a preventive agreement with creditors („concordato preventivo“).



Mania Technologie UK Limited, Great Britain a subsidiary of Mania Technologie AG, has ceased to operate. Mania Technologie UK Limited is of secondary importance to the Mania Group’s global activities.



The operative companies of the Group, apart from the few exceptions already reported, continue to operate. The Business Division Outsourcing in particular continues to provide our customers with all services and the usual service levels.