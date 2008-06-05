Freescale to relocate East Kilbride R&D centre

The chip manufacturer is discussing the relocation of its East Kilbride R&D centre to a new location, reports the Herald.

It could be that the centre will be stationed closer to universities that the company has cooperated with. However, the newspaper states that the facility would be too big for the R&D centre alone and thus a relocation is the most viable option.



As evertiq reported yesterday, Freescale announced to keep the R&D centre, despite the plans to close the Scottish plant.