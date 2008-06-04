SMT & Inspection | June 04, 2008
Juki updates high-speed dispensing system
Juki Corporation introduces the KD-2077, a new model of its high-speed dispensing system for a wide range of components.
The KD-2077 is designed for high-speed dispensing and features three standard dispensing heads for fast dispensing production at the optimum rate of 0.1 sec/shot. It also provides a lineup of standard equipment to achieve stable continuous dispensing: automatic syringe pressure compensation, dot size confirmation, low adhesive warning and independent temperature control for each head. Featuring up to four adhesive dots per dispense cycle, the system also supports a range of components from 0603 (1608 metric) chips to aluminum electrolytic capacitors, SOPs and QFPs.
The updated dispenser provides an improved design and enhanced operability through numerous standard features including “bad mark” detection for panelized boards, standard Ethernet port for network connection and a compact design that matches Juki’s latest mounters.
As an additional benefit, the dispensing system provides the highest space saving in the series, which is equivalent to Juki’s latest pick-and-place machines — the KE-2070/2080. It also provides improved effective tact with an independent speed control that uses the stepping motor of the IN/OUT buffer. Additional performance features include: improved quality check functions, expanded versatility, high flexibility and high maintainability.
