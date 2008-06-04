Sanmina-SCI completes transition of<br>Mexico PC Business to Lenovo

Sanmina-SCI has closed and completed the transition of its personal computing BTO/CTO operation in Monterrey, Mexico to Lenovo Group Limited.

This is in accordance with the Company's previous 8-K filing on May 1, 2008 announcing the signing of a definitive agreement between Sanmina-SCI Corporation and Lenovo for the sale of certain assets and the assumption of certain liabilities by Lenovo.