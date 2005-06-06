Autoliv closes plant in France

Due to the pricing pressure in the automotive industry and a shift in product technology, Autoliv Inc. a worldwide producer in automotive safety systems, will initiate negotiations with the trade union to close down its OEA Europe plant in Les Mureaux, west of Paris.

All employees (approximately 100 people) will be offered jobs at other Autoliv plants. Autoliv operates at eight other locations in France.



Despite a 50% sales increase since 2000, Autoliv has closed down seven plants in the United States, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Japan and recently announced a plant closure in the United Kingdom. This continued streamlining of operations along with our move of production to low-labor-cost countries has allowed Autoliv to mitigate the pricing pressure in the automotive industry.



The OEA plant closure will be phased in whereby most of the production will cease at the end of July 2005 and shipments will cease before the end of this year.



Autoliv expects to take a charge of approximately $2 million in the second quarter 2005, mainly related to write-offs of fixed assets. The upcoming negotiations may lead to additional costs associated with the plant closure.