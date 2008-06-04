Germany leads PCB industry in Europe

About 40% of all European PCBs are produced in Germany. In 2007, 80 PCB manufacturers with 9,220 employees produced PCB corresponding to a value of € 1,039 million.

Main customers segment for the German PCBs was the automotive electronics sector with 36.6%, followed by the electronics industry with 30% and telecommunications with 10.7%. The information technology segment accounted for 7%, consumer electronics for 4.7%, medical technology account for 2% and military technology for just under 1%. Other were 11%.The number of employees in Germany grew from 8,780 in 2006 to 9,220 in 2007, an increase of just over 5%.The market volume in Germany in 2007 amounted to € 1,445 million - an increase of 2.5%. Main customer segments were the automotive electronics with 33.6% and the electronics industry with 29.4%. The telecommunications sector accounted for 22%, followed by the segments of information technology (9%) and consumer electronics (6.2%). For 2008, an increase of 2.6% to €1,482 million is predicted."In order to continue successfully in today’s market, a company needs to respond to costumer wishes in a flexible and innovative way," said Dr. Wolfgang Bochtler, chairman of the VdL. "The close cooperation as well as the supply chain is a big plus for market success. Moreover, the local industry also has soft location factors such as social skills and customer service. These are essential for consulting intense services and products."Image Source: Aviv Capinor