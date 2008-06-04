Elcoteq Tallinn: no confirmation of continuing assembly for Philips & Thomson

The EMS provider Elcoteq does not confirm production for TV makers such as Philips and Thomson in Tallinn, say the newest report.

As evertiq reported earlier, referring to Estonia based newspaper Eesti Päevaleht, Elcoteq was said to continue production in its two plants in Tallinn, assembling for TV makers such as Philips and Thomson there. However, evertiq's recent communication with Elcoteq Tallinn states that the company can not confirm these facts.



Jaanus Pauts, Communications Manager at Elcoteq Tallinn said that "We can not confirm the fact that Elcoteq Tallinn will continue assembling for TV makers such as Philips and Thomson in Tallinn."