The benefit of being a large EMS-provider in Norway

The market for the production of electronics in Norway is divided into three segments, says Öystein Back, CEO of EMS provider Axxe Logistic to evertiq.

Öystein Back is the president of Axxe Logistics, which is currently putting more and more energy into expanding its client base after the dominant customer of Ericsson has lowered volumes. About the current situation in the Norwegian industry says Öystein Back that there are good times for those who are good. Particularly for those large companies that have a well-established organisation around logistics and purchasing have a greatest advantage.



"For those of us who are good at sales and marketing, everything works fine. The big ones, like Norautron, Hapro and Flextronics, do really well. For the smaller ones, it is probably more competitive around the big companies, which have a proper marketing, sales, manufacturing and logistics organisation," says Öystein Back to evertiq.



"I think that we can divide Norway in three parts; on one hand you have the companies that have a high turnover of more than half a billion (NOK), then you have the small companies that operate with just 10 employees, and then you have us that lie somewhere in between," says Öystein Back to evertiq.