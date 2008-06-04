Freescale may keep R&D in East Kilbride

After announcing the closure of its Irish facility, Freescale now reportedly wants to keep its Scottish R&D division in East Kilbride.

This means that the facility could keep around 140 jobs. The company has employed new staff to the division, while the consultation period still continues, The Herald reports.



The newspaper also stated that both - "the East Kilbride MP Adam Ingram and his fellow Labour Party member and constituency MSP Andy Kerr" - were working to save jobs at the site.