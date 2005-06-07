Nepcon 2006 changes to three day event

Reed Exhibitions has announced that the UK’s only dedicated electronics exhibition will extend its run from two to three days in 2006 following enthusiastic exhibitor demand.

The plans coincide with Nepcon’s move from the confines of the Brighton Metropole to the more extensive arena of the Birmingham NEC. The change in venue was motivated by the success of Nepcon 2005 and a consistent improvement in market conditions. Combined with this favourable climate, now appears to be the right time to extend the event to three days as a direct response to exhibitor demand.



“Following the success of Nepcon 2005, we experienced strong appeals from exhibitors who were keen to extend the duration of the event”, explains Nepcon Marketing Manager, James Coleman. “We value and respect our diverse exhibitor base and as a consequence, are keen to accommodate their requirements”.



Nepcon 2006 is scheduled to take place between the 9th and 11th May at the Birmingham NEC.