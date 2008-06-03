Valor in partnership with Guilin University

Valor has signed a cooperative agreement establishing a technological partnership with Guilin University of Electronic Technology (GUET).

Leveraging the strength of GUET in education and scientific research, plus Valor's best-in-class software, Valor and GUET will cooperate to encourage technical talents and develop and promote the advanced technology in the industry.



“Valor has been playing an important role in the development of the electronics manufacturing industry as a global industry leader. We fully recognize the significance and value of this cooperation.” said Professor Tianlong Gu, Vice President of GUET. “In line with the principle of utility, innovation and people-orientation in its academic activities, GUET has contributed numerous professional talents to the electronics industry since its foundation. We believe that the cooperation, along with its further development, will not only facilitate the training of high level talents, but also accelerate the innovation capability and technology development in the local PCBA industry.”



Under the terms of the agreement, Valor will provide GUET with software, including DFM, SMT programming, optimization, program conversion and process engineering etc. and GUET will bring Valor software into its educational programs, such as mandatory and elective courses in undergraduate and postgraduate studies. In addition, a “GUET-Valor Training Room for Electronic Manufacturing Software Application” will be established for vocational training and open technological training courses.



“We are fully aware of the importance of this technological cooperation between GUET and Valor. As one of the few selective universities who have SMT courses in China, GUET’s contribution to the development of China electronics manufacturing industry, as well as the cultivation of professionals are well recognized. Through the cooperation with GUET, we hope to further enhance the understanding and application of software systems in China electronic manufacturing industry. While introducing the best-in-class software solution into the industry, we would also like to do something to cultivate talent.” said KH Ong, President of Valor Far East.