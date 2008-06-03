Elcoteq continue assembling for Philips & Thomson in Estonia

As evertiq reported last week, Elcoteq plans to move the production of mobile phone from Estonia to Hungary. However the company will still will continue assembling for TV makers such as Philips and Thomson in Tallinn.

According to Eesti Päevaleht Elcoteq will continue production in its two plants in Tallinn. Elcoteq will continue assembling for TV makers such as Philips and Thomson at the plants in Tallinn. The company also manufactures digital settop boxes there, said BBN. The transfer of the mobile phone production from Estonia to Hungary has been completed.