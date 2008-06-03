Assembléon introducing new Pick & Place machine at SMT

Assembléon is introducing a new Pick & Place machine at SMT Nuremberg. The new MC-12 packs up to 120 feeders.

With a top speed of 36k components per hour, that gives a space productivity of 20k components per hour per square meter. The new machine also provides the industry’s lowest cost per placement per square meter, the company said. The MC-12 offers large board size support of 510 x 460mm, component side-view camera, a complete set of software options and an easy to use graphical user interface as standard features.