Continental invests in Enax

The automotive supplier Continental has acquired shares in the Japanese lithium-ion specialist Enax. Enax develops and produces high-energy and high-performance lithium-ion cells for hybrid and electrical vehicle batteries.

The two partners have agreed upon an exclusive cooperative venture for the development of lithium-ion cells especially for future hybrid and electric drives in automobiles. Continental acquires a 16% holding in Enax. Together, the two intend to improve safety, service life and performance of lithium-ion batteries even further.



Enax was founded in 1996 by the current President and CEO, Dr. Kazunori Ozawa. The company, which is headquartered in Tokyo and has manufacturing facilities in China and Japan, employs more than 80 people, about half of whom work in research and development. The development center is located in Yonezawa in the northern region of Japan. Enax holds a number of patents relating to the production, cell materials and safety technology of the batteries. Fiscal 2006 sales amounted to 10.5 million US dollars.