MYDATA acquires Royonic

MYDATA announces the acquisition of its German distributor Royonic. MYDATA has a long standing and successful relationship with Royonic in the German SMT market. The acquisition represents a starting point to further develop and expand the MYDATA business in Germany.

“Germany represents one of our biggest markets already today, and we see opportunities to strengthen our position further. In light of our recent new product introductions we see great opportunities in Germany. In November last year we launched the second generation of the MY500 Jet Printer and in April 2008 we launched our all new pick & place platform the MY100DX-Series. We believe that these new platforms represent significant growth opportunities for us. With the acquisition of our distributor Royonic we are well equipped to leverage our new product introductions and substantially grow our business in Germany”, comments Bengt Broman, CEO at MYDATA .