Neways: Medical & Industrial sector to grow

The Netherlands based EMS provider Neways sees that the Medical and Industrial sector is growing strongly for the company.

The company sees that the EMS market is growing rapidly, and medical and industrial sections are growing for the company too. The EMS sector had a turnover of approximately $ 10 billion just ten years ago, today we are talking about an amount of $ 266 billion, the company said. The development of the EMS sector is undergoing structural growth as many major customers, multinational manufacturers of consumer products, said Neways, which sees potential in this particular market.