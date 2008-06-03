Electronics keeps economics up in Scotland

LEAN engineering can help Scottish companies to overcome hard times, especially manufacturing companies could benefit from the LEAN concept.

In its quarterly review, the Scottish Engineering reported that orders were up and production output had recovered in Q2/08, according to the business.scotsman. However, the group also cautioned that the increase did not apply to all sectors. This trend is driven by the electronics sector.



The industry sees increasing costs for energy and fuel and both could be levelled with lean production, states the business.scotsman.The engineering manufacturing sector in Scotland could be sustained by the improvements achieved through increased efficiency.