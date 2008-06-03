Henkel appoints new manager for Adhesives

Thomas Geitner (53), who has been a member of the Henkel Management Board since March 1, 2008, will assume responsibility for the Adhesives Technologies busiess sector, effective mid-June.

Thomas Geitner, who has been a member of the Henkel Management Board since March 1, 2008, has followed a career in the technologies and telecommunication businesses. He held senior management positions in international companies. Following assignments at Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and Leybold, he was a member of the Management Board of RWE. Subsequently, for almost seven years Geitner was a member of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Group in UK. During this time he was responsible among others for the successful integration of the former Mannesmann businesses, the creation of the worldwide Vodafone brand, the development of global products and the consolidation of both the worldwide infrastructure and purchasing.



In his nearly 30 years with Henkel, Alois Linder has been exceptionally successful in various functions. In 2002 he was appointed Executive Vice President Consumer and Craftsmen Adhesives. In 2007 Alois Linder led the merger of the Henkel Adhesives and Technologies business sectors. Since then he has headed Henkel’s largest business sector, that of Adhesives Technologies.