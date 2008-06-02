Incap names new president and CEO

Mr Sami Mykkänen, B.Sc., has been appointed President and CEO for Incap Corporation on temporary basis as from 1 June to 31 December 2008. Sami Mykkänen has previously been responsible for the manufacturing services and strategic sourcing of Incap as Vice President and member of the Management Team.

Before joining Incap in March 2007, he acted as manufacturing director at Powerwave Shanghai and before that among others as production and purchasing director at REMEC and ADC.



Incap Corporation's President and CEO Mr Juhani Hanninen assumes responsibility for the development of Incap's marketing and sales. He will also advance further internationalisation of the Group's operations in the boards of Incap's foreign subsidiaries.



Incap Corporation's Board of Directors and Mr Kalevi Laurila, Chairman of the Board, wishes to thank Juhani Hanninen for his 5-years period as President as well as for his strong contribution especially in the internationalisation of Incap and expansion of the Group's operations to Asia according to the company's strategy.