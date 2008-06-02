Early Success for JUKI in Bulgaria

After barely a year of co-operation with pb tec (formerly PB-Technik) Europe EOOD, JUKI has been able to record its first successes in Bulgaria. The projects involve the supply and installation of a total of five JUKI machines for two new customers.

The founding of pb tec Europe EOOD in Sofia took place at the time of Bulgaria's accession into the EU on 1 January 2007. In April of the same year, the new company was nominated as the official representation of JUKI.



The first customer was Incotex International based in Sofia. For the beginning of production, two lines, including an FX-1R and a KE 2080, were set up.



At the Plovdiv fair, preliminary contacts were made with the local company Vekatech Ltd. Following an intensive evaluation of various possible suppliers. In early April JUKI, in co-operation with pb tec, saw a KE-2060light go into service.



To ensure the technical and commercial support of the Bulgarian market from the outset, three employees of pb tec took part in an intensive technical training at the beginning of this year in Solothurn, Switzerland.