Continental opens new office and<br>logistics building in Germany

The Powertrain division of international automotive industry supplier Continental has created more room with a new building at its Roding location. The company invested more than €16 million in the 5,000 square meter office building and 7,000 square meter logistics hall in Roding, Germany.

As part of a ceremony with more than 100 invited guests, the new building was dedicated today by Franz Reichold, Mayor of Roding; Dr. Michael Ulm, Technical CEO and Lothar Wild, Business CEO as part of an open day. “We're glad that we no longer have to work in provisionary offices. I'm sure that the new building will promote an even higher level of productivity,” emphasized Michael Ulm. Lothar Wild added, “Through the efficient Lean Logistics concept, we were able to combine more external warehouses in the new logistics and technology hall in collaboration with Regensburg.”



Currently, more than 600 people are employed in Roding. They develop and product high-pressure pumps for ultra-efficient diesel common rail and gasoline direct-injection systems that are used in modern cars and light commercial vehicles. Each pump is produced to above-average premium quality standards and sold on the European or North American market. Roding also supports the expansion of additional foreign locations so it will be able to supply the growing worldwide market for direct-injection systems in the future.