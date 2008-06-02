STMicrolelectronics to cut more operations

STMicroelectronics is said to close or sell another 10 – 15% of its European operations.

According to the Financial Times, the company is said to plan to sell a maximum of 5 of its 30 production facilities, with decisions still pending. STM is also planning to outsource around 20% of its production within the next two years, CEO Carlo Bozotti told the Financial Times.