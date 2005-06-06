Panasonic Romania forecast €45M in sales

After the increase in turnover from 2003 to 2004 by 12% to reach €37M Panasonic now aims higher.

Panasonic Romania saw good results in sales of TV sets on the Romanian market. The TV sets accounted for 40% of the company's total turnover. The company now aims a little higher to hopefully reach sales of €45M in 2005. This year the company will start selling broadcasting equipment.