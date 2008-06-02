China sees Eastern Europe as entry to European market

More and more Chinese companies see Eastern Europe as spring board to market entry in Europe and North America.

Legal restrictions make it harder for Chinese companies to sell their products on the European market. However, if they maintain manufacturing facilities in Europe, all necessary standards have already been met. This consequently makes it easier for them to establish a foothold in a new market, reports dw-world. Taiwan based companies, such as Foxconn, have already established manufacturing facilities in the Czech Republic, and have thus created a wealth of new jobs too. Other manufacturers have established facilities in Hungary or Bulgaria, leading to the same effect.



But not just China is interested in investing in Eastern Europe. Vice versa, Eastern European countries are interested in the future investment too. They offer tax breaks, as well as lower investment and lower labour costs, as one would find in Western Europe, states the newspaper.