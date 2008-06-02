Test & Measurement | June 02, 2008
UL to speed up certification for German photovoltaic products
Underwriters Laboratories (UL), with offices in Neu-Isenburg and Munich, Germany, will – this year – increase its international capacity in the field of photovoltaic.
UL certification is expanding its capacity with technical expertise in Germany. Until now, German solar companies were hampered by a constant shortage of testing and certification of their photovoltaic products - the global markets reports an annual increase of demand by 30% for solar modules. Thanks to the increased auditing capacity and the related shorter certification cycle, UL now ensures that future solar products can enter the market faster, even in North America.
The UL certification is a fundamental element for the entry into the market in the United States and Canada. UL also supports German engineers and manufacturers of photovoltaic products already in the design and development phase. This ensures that products such as solar inverters of SMA technology can fulfil specific safety requirements of the U.S. market easily.
At the same time, the company – with an investment of several million euros – is currently in the final phase of establishing a modern testing and certification laboratories for photovoltaic products in Silicon Valley, California and Suzhou, China. The laboratory in California, the Underwriters Laboratories Photovoltaic Technology Center of Excellence, is one of the world's largest of its kind.
The construction of the 1,858 sqm UL test centre in Silicon Valley will be completed in summer 2008. The new laboratory ensures that UL can work even closer with photovoltaic companies in the future, on new technologies such as CVP (Concentrated solar energy), thin-film modules, or CIGS CdTe in serial production.
The UL certification is a fundamental element for the entry into the market in the United States and Canada. UL also supports German engineers and manufacturers of photovoltaic products already in the design and development phase. This ensures that products such as solar inverters of SMA technology can fulfil specific safety requirements of the U.S. market easily.
At the same time, the company – with an investment of several million euros – is currently in the final phase of establishing a modern testing and certification laboratories for photovoltaic products in Silicon Valley, California and Suzhou, China. The laboratory in California, the Underwriters Laboratories Photovoltaic Technology Center of Excellence, is one of the world's largest of its kind.
The construction of the 1,858 sqm UL test centre in Silicon Valley will be completed in summer 2008. The new laboratory ensures that UL can work even closer with photovoltaic companies in the future, on new technologies such as CVP (Concentrated solar energy), thin-film modules, or CIGS CdTe in serial production.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments