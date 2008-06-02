AT&S names new technical management

AT&S, Austrian PCB manufacturer, has placed all Austrian facilities under a new technical management, reports the Kleine Zeitung.

Christian Fleck has been named technical manager of all Austrian AT&S facilities (Fehring, Klagenfurt and Leoben) from May, 1.



"My strongest priority, within one fiscal year of AT&S, is to put the facility Hinterberg onto solid ground and secure jobs in Leoben. I have always been successful so far; with every facility that I worked in. Klagenfurt and Fehring are doing fine now", is the new technical leader cited in the newspaper.