Sitronics & Depu invests $12 mln in JV

Sitronics, the electronics division of AFK Sistema, will invest about $12 million in a joint venture with Chinese microelectronics distributor Depu, reports Interfax.

The initial investment will be about $2 million and involves the packaging of microchips that are manufactured at Sitronics' Mikron factory outside Moscow, Russia.



The subsequent investment will depend on the future equipment needed, reports Interfax and cites Sitronics's vice president of corporate communications, Irina Lanina.



Sistronic will hold an 80% stake in this joint venture, which has not yet been officially registered. However, production is said to start as early as July 2008 and will involve products for the Asia-Pacific market region.