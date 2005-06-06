Top 35 global distributors

Many major global distributors showed a good recovery last year. In some cases the revenues were significantly improved.

For example, second ranked Arrow Electronics got it's revenues raised by nearly 23% compared to 2003. Some companies, particularly in Asia, have started to rehire and some expansions have also been made. My-ESM has ranked the world's top 25 global distributors and the top ten independent distributors. See the lists below.



Top 25 Global distributors ranked by global revenues.



Revenues in million dollars (change from 2003)



1.Avnet 10766 (13.4%)

2.Arrow Electronics Inc 10646 (22.7%)

3.Future 3500 (6%)

4.Bell Microproducts 2827.8 (26.8%)

5.World Peace Group 2259.4 (39.5%)

6.Memec 2100 (16.8%)

7.Electrocomponents plc. 1442.5 (11%)

8.Premier Farnell plc. 1425.4 (13.6%)

9.TTI Inc. 877 (34.9%)

10.Richardson Electronics 569.7 (17.8%)

11.Digi-Key Corp. 530.5 (32.6%)

12.Eurodis Electron 530 (10.4%)

13.Nu Horizons 460.1 (43%)

14.All American Semiconductor Inc. 409 (31%)

15.DAC Group 344.8 (25.7%)

16.Dependable Component Supply Corp. 246.2 (6%)

17.Jaco Electronics 238.2 (-1%)

18.Sager 225 (9.8%)

19.Master Distributors 100.2 (16.1%)

20.Bisco Industries Inc. 69.3 (29.1%)

21.Wes-Garde Components Group Inc. 66.7 (16.6%)

22.RS Electronics 65.8 (0.2%)

23.Powell Electronics Inc. 64 (10.3%)

24.Hammond Electronics Inc. 46 (8%)

25.Peerless Electronics Inc. 44.3 (16%)



Top ten independent distributors

1.N.F. Smith & Associates 513 (61%)

2.Converge 390 (23%)

3.ce Consumer Electronics 366.1 (5%)

4.Classic Components 238.4 (5%)

5.America II Electronics 230 (15%)

6.Resilien 194 (10%)

7.Advanced MP Technology 175 (-27%)

8.Fusion Trade 146.9 (21%)