Does Mercedes build factory in Poland?

Mercedes seems to have decided against the construction of a factory in Romania and instead opted for the construction in Poland.

Local Romanian newspapers had reported that Mercedes was interested in different locations in the country. These included the cities of Brasov, Timisoara and Cluj, Bursa reported. Polish newspapers have now reported, that the production plant will now be build in the borderland between Germany and Poland - in Ujazd. The plant will be operational in two years time and is to employ about 3000 people. However, Mercedes stated that the final decision will be made in July.



Image source: Mercedes