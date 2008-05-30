GPV presents poor results in H1/08

The Danish EMS provider and PCB manufacturer GPV has presented its results for its six-month period 2007-2008. As a result, the Group’s Executive Committee is very disappointed.

The Mechanics Division presented worse results than expected, the PCB and Electronics Divisions both presented results as expected. Revenue for the period was approximately €169 million (DKK 1.26 billion Danish) the result before tax was €2.2 million (DKK 17 million), including the sale of property for €10 million (DKK 76 million). GPV believe that it could deliver as expected during this year's third quarter.