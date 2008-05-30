Kingfield expands and growing

Building on the 22% growth shown in 2007, Chesterfield based Kingfield Electronics has built on its existing employee development programmes with the completion of both NVQ level 3 and IPC training courses.

In addition to developing existing staff, seven new individuals have also joined the company recently bringing a range of new skills to a number of areas within the organisation.



Sandra Crookes, HR Manager explains,"As the business has continued to flourish and prosper during the first half of 2008, the workforce has also evolved to keep pace with the changing needs of the business. Existing staff have developed new skills through the excellent training programmes in place, and we have identified opportunities for promotion and career development where appropriate."



"Of course the increase in new customers determined that our workforce grew and therefore new members of staff have also been recruited. The Kingfield workforce has always been a cohesive team who embrace the company values, so it was important that new members of staff embrace this culture whilst at the same time allowing their own personalities to shine."



"I think we have achieved that and are now at a point where teams totally support each other, sharing experiences and knowledge with the "new comers". Everyone is committed to the exciting future and looking forward to new challenges and adapting to change."



Kingfield has enjoyed continued growth over the last 6-months, winning new business opportunities with a number of blue-chip, organisations.