Incap builds new plant in India

Finland based EMS provider Incap is investing into its operations in India in order to benefit from the opportunities of Asian markets. A new factory building is under construction in Tumkur and it will be ready by the end of 2008. Also new personnel have been recruited to strengthen the local operations.

Mr Deepak Balakrishnan has been appointed to General Manager, R&D to Incap’s Bangalore office. Additional to that, Mr MN Ashok has been appointed to Senior Manager, Sourcing and Materials Management, Mr MRN Murthy has been appointed to Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Ms Kirsti Parvi has been appointed to Business Controller and Mr K.R. Vasantha has been appointed to Vice-President, Operations. He continues to be responsible of operations at Tumkur plant.