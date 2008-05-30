U.S. files WTO Case complaining about<br>EU Tariffs on tech products

United States Trade Representative Susan C. Schwab said – in a statement - that the United States has requested World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute settlement consultations with the European Union (EU).

The consultations regard the duties the EU is imposing on certain products that should be duty-free under the WTO Information Technology Agreement (ITA).



“It is critical that the European Union live up to its ITA obligations instead of imposing new taxes and duties on innovative technologies,” Schwab said. “The EU should be working with the United States to promote new technologies, not finding protectionist gimmicks to apply new duties to these products. Therefore, we urge the EU to eliminate permanently the new duties and to cease manipulating tariffs to discourage technological innovation.”



The EU and US officials now have negotiate a settlement within the next 60 days, states cnews. Otherwise the USA may call for a panel to determine whether the EU is complying with its World Trade Organization obligations under the 1996 Information Technology Agreement, the report continues.