Salaries in Estonia too high for Elcoteq

The reason for Elcoteqs sharp cut backs in Estonia are the ever-increasing labour costs. Elcoteq has recently reduced the number of employees at two plants in Estonia from 3500 to 2000 staff.

Meanwhile, equipment has been auctioned off too. In recent years, wages have increased by 20% per year in Estonia. This has led to the fact that Elcoteq and a number of Estonian companies too, have moved their production to other countries. Behind the sharp increase in wages is the lack of workforce and a high inflation. In Tallinn exists practically no unemployment.