Foxconn Czech wins “Investor of the Year”

Taiwan based EMS provider Foxconn International, has won the Investor of the Year 2007 award in the Czech Republic.

The price was handed over by government agency CzechInvest and the Association for Foreign Investments. The award is given to companies which decided to invest in the Czech Republic in 2007.



Foxconn won the manufacturing industry category. It will invest over in a production facility for LCD monitors and notebooks in Kutna Hora and plans to employ some 5000 people in the area.



CzechInvest mediated a record 182 investment projects in the Czech Republic last year. 28 new technology centres for research and development will emerge in the coming years. This was reported by Prague Daily Monitor.