Elektromekan recruits new managing director

Elektromekan in Årjäng, Sweden has recruited Dennis Mellin to the position of managing director. Elektromekan is owned by Latvia based EMS provider Hanzas Elektronika.

Mr Mellin has a broad technical background with experiences from management positions in companies such as Motorola, Tieto Enator, Ericsson et. Al. Since 2001 he has served as Managing director for TietoEnator Telecom & Media Solution AB. Dennis Mellin has had a wide range of national and international assignments with experiences covering sourcing, sales and service production. Dennis is an engineer with an MBA from Stockholm School of Economics.



"Dennis Mellin is an important addition to the Hanzas Elektronika group in general and the Elektromekan organization in particular. Elektromekan is facing a new challenging phase of its development and with the addition of Dennis experiences we expect the development to be continued positive", says Ilmars Osmanis, CEO of Hanzas Elektronika.



Elektromekan is one of the larger manufacturers’ of electronics products in Scandinavia and offers total solutions or initiatives within industrialization and sourcing as well as production and logistics. The service range covers the entire chain from industrialization phase to services for the aftermarket. The company is headquartered in Årjäng with sale offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö. The company is s psrt of the Latvian EMS-group Hanzas Elektronika SIA which 2007 had a turnover of approximately 40 MEuro and more than 360 employees.