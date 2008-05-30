Electronics Production | May 30, 2008
Former US ambassador warns of threat to REACH
The former US Ambassador to the European Union, Stuart Eizenstat, has warned of the “chilling signal” for EU-US trade if political activists are allowed to undermine European chemical legislation, after a green think-tank proposed that a range of fire safety products should be banned under EU law despite having passed exhaustive European risk assessments.
Writing in /European Voice/, The Economist Group’s influential weekly newspaper about EU Affairs, Eizenstat warns that the long-awaited REACH Directive could be compromised before it has even been given a chance to succeed by a separate decision now pending under the so-called RoHS Directive.
“The shared EU-US goal of barrier-free transatlantic trade risks being undermined by regulatory decisions that increasingly seem divorced from sound scientific assessments,” he writes.
Eizenstat argues that a central component of governmental efforts to enhance transatlantic trade has been the implementation of REACH, which would provide consistent and predictable regulatory treatment of thousands of chemicals used in products throughout the European Union.
This is also essential to industry across the Atlantic, allowing US companies to avoid needlessly producing two different products and conduct two sets of duplicative tests because they face two sets of standards.
Eizenstat cites the example of brominated flame retardants, chemicals found in furniture, fabrics, and electronics, which, he says are vital for keeping us safe from fire. “Without flame retardants, many more Europeans would be injured or perish each year in fires, along with substantial additional property losses and environmental damage.”
He continues: “Brominated flame retardants are a perfect example of the risk-benefit balance, based on scientific assessments, that REACH and the RoHS Directive were designed to resolve. Flame retardants are in furniture, fabrics, and electronics, and they are vital to preventing human injury and property destruction from fires. In airplanes, for example, flame retardants increase the safety margin in the case of a catastrophe by increasing the available evacuation time. Indeed, flame retardants are essential to meeting many countries’ fire safety and consumer products safety regulations and standards”.
“Through scientific assessments, regulators can balance risks from the use of flame retardants, if any, and the added public safety benefit from fire suppression. Because the decision-making process can often become technical – examining the risks inherent in specific chemical applications, the substitutes available, and the efficacy of the substitutes – these decisions are best left to scientists rather than interest group pressure.”
Eizenstat, who acts as an advisor to the brominated flame retardant industry, is scathing of a recent study, carried out by the Oko Institut for the European Commission, which lists about 46 chemical compounds – including several flame retardants that have been targeted by activists – to be considered for a ban under the old RoHS Directive - despite the new REACH Directive coming into force.
Extraordinarily, he says, many of these chemicals have already satisfactorily passed exhaustive EU risk assessments, conducted by the EU’s scientific experts, which specifically concluded that the products are safe to human health and the environment.
The consultants’ report, he says, sends a chilling signal to the marketplace. “While it is an initial draft and the Öko Institut may well narrow the list, the message has nonetheless been delivered that scientific assessments are at risk of being ignored. If this proposal is allowed to stand, these chemicals could be banned, contrary to scientific assessments and even before REACH has had an opportunity to evaluate the relative risks and benefits.”
He concludes by saying that this throws into doubt the EU’s commitment to sound regulatory processes, based on scientific assessments, transparency, and procedural rights – and that it would take the transatlantic relationship back to arbitrary decision-making, opaque process, and inconsistent regulations.
Article written by Bsef.
Image Source: RSC (The Royal Society of Chemistry)
“The shared EU-US goal of barrier-free transatlantic trade risks being undermined by regulatory decisions that increasingly seem divorced from sound scientific assessments,” he writes.
Eizenstat argues that a central component of governmental efforts to enhance transatlantic trade has been the implementation of REACH, which would provide consistent and predictable regulatory treatment of thousands of chemicals used in products throughout the European Union.
This is also essential to industry across the Atlantic, allowing US companies to avoid needlessly producing two different products and conduct two sets of duplicative tests because they face two sets of standards.
Eizenstat cites the example of brominated flame retardants, chemicals found in furniture, fabrics, and electronics, which, he says are vital for keeping us safe from fire. “Without flame retardants, many more Europeans would be injured or perish each year in fires, along with substantial additional property losses and environmental damage.”
He continues: “Brominated flame retardants are a perfect example of the risk-benefit balance, based on scientific assessments, that REACH and the RoHS Directive were designed to resolve. Flame retardants are in furniture, fabrics, and electronics, and they are vital to preventing human injury and property destruction from fires. In airplanes, for example, flame retardants increase the safety margin in the case of a catastrophe by increasing the available evacuation time. Indeed, flame retardants are essential to meeting many countries’ fire safety and consumer products safety regulations and standards”.
“Through scientific assessments, regulators can balance risks from the use of flame retardants, if any, and the added public safety benefit from fire suppression. Because the decision-making process can often become technical – examining the risks inherent in specific chemical applications, the substitutes available, and the efficacy of the substitutes – these decisions are best left to scientists rather than interest group pressure.”
Eizenstat, who acts as an advisor to the brominated flame retardant industry, is scathing of a recent study, carried out by the Oko Institut for the European Commission, which lists about 46 chemical compounds – including several flame retardants that have been targeted by activists – to be considered for a ban under the old RoHS Directive - despite the new REACH Directive coming into force.
Extraordinarily, he says, many of these chemicals have already satisfactorily passed exhaustive EU risk assessments, conducted by the EU’s scientific experts, which specifically concluded that the products are safe to human health and the environment.
The consultants’ report, he says, sends a chilling signal to the marketplace. “While it is an initial draft and the Öko Institut may well narrow the list, the message has nonetheless been delivered that scientific assessments are at risk of being ignored. If this proposal is allowed to stand, these chemicals could be banned, contrary to scientific assessments and even before REACH has had an opportunity to evaluate the relative risks and benefits.”
He concludes by saying that this throws into doubt the EU’s commitment to sound regulatory processes, based on scientific assessments, transparency, and procedural rights – and that it would take the transatlantic relationship back to arbitrary decision-making, opaque process, and inconsistent regulations.
Article written by Bsef.
Image Source: RSC (The Royal Society of Chemistry)
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments