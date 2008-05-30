Tyco Electronic Modules operates<br>as stand-alone company

Originating from the former Electronic Modules division of Tyco Electronics, Vincotech is now a stand-alone company focussing on industrial drives, solar power generation and telematics applications.

In 2007, when Tyco International split into three separate legal entities, one of them being Tyco Electronics, the decision was made to divest the Power Systems business unit to the Gores Group. This business unit included the Electronic Modules division, which has now become Vincotech.



Vincotech is headquartered in Munich (Germany) and has production sites Bicske (Hungary) as well as in Shenzhen (China), with sales offices worldwide. With a current turnover of about 100 Mio. US$, Vincotech strives to be the supplier for power modules and GPS positioning applications in the industrial drives, solar inverter and telematics segments.