Biotage in new agreement with PartnerTech

PartnerTech and Biotage have expanded their cooperation and signed a new agreement to manufacture instruments for DNA analysis and microwave synthesis.

The agreement, which runs for two years and renews automatically, is worth an estimated SEK 40 million annually.



Biotage has long collaborated with PartnerTech on the development and production of its DNA instruments. The new agreement covers ongoing manufacture of current products as well as serial production of a new DNA instrument that PartnerTech developed. Thanks to close cooperation between the development units of the two companies, the new instrument which fulfils the IVD-directive, is more cost-effective to manufacture and offers higher performance. Biotage is served by PartnerTech's customer center in Åtvidaberg, Sweden, which manufactures the instrument.