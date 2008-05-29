Foxconn Russia employees trained<br> in Czech Republic

The EMS-provider will train its future employees in its Czech facility in Pardubice.

It is said that the St. Petersburg plat will start its manufacturing operations in early 2009. Until then, Foxconn will train its future employees at its Pardubice facility in the Czech Republic, said Vacansia. From 2009, graduates and new employees will be trained in St. Petersburg.